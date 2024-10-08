Ask the Expert with Andrea Couture of Intra-State Terrazzo & Concrete

This week on “Ask the Expert,” our hosts John Visser and Greg Kirkham speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, John and Greg sit down with Andrea Couture of Intra-State Terrazzo & Concrete.

Intra-State Terrazzo & Concrete specializes in creating custom, high-quality terrazzo and decorative concrete surfaces for commercial and residential spaces. From stunning lobbies to stylish outdoor areas, we pride ourselves on delivering craftsmanship that stands out for its durability, elegance, and personalized design. With a commitment to precision, trend-setting materials, and client satisfaction, we aim to elevate spaces through our unique applications of terrazzo, shellcrete, and other concrete solutions.