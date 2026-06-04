Aviation Champions with Chase Olson of Sun City Aviation Academy

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Miranda Gahn, spoke with Chase Olson.

Chase Olson

Flight Instructor at Sun City Aviation Academy

Website Address: https://suncityaviation.com/

Short company description:

Medium sized South Florida based FAA certified part 141 flight school.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Can’t narrow down to one single “greatest” accomplishment. Obtaining my commercial pilot certificate in 10 months despite going through a flight school shut down is an example in the aviation space.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Headlines of Industry slow downs resulting in a decline in flight training.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

Flight training providers evolution largely depends on outside factors such as airline industry demand and FAA regulations. Within flight training there is a shift to more consolidated electronic based ground school compared to traditional 1 on 1 instruction.