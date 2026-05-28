Aviation Champions with Dr. Shem Malmquist of Malmquist System Safety and FIT

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Miranda Gahn, spoke with Vaughn Tolbert.

Dr. Shem Malmquist

Owner of Malmquist System Safety and Professor at the Florida Institute of Technology

Website Address: https://malmquistsafety.com/

Short company description:

Safety Analysis and Accident Investigation.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Implementing and promoting system theoretic methods across industry and regulators.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Moving beyond simplistic linear models of accidents that result in missing significant factors that lead to accidents.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

We have started a company to help facilitate more advanced safety analysis in safety critical industries.