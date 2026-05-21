Aviation Champions with Keith Adams of Adams Aviation Consulting

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Miranda Gahn, spoke with Keith Adams.

Keith Adams

Owner of Adams Aviation Consultant

Email Address: [email protected]

Short company description:

I provide aviation consulting on aviation from employment to procedures to careers

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Captain at major airline.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Pilot shortages.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

Growing my business substantially.