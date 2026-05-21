Aviation Champions with Vaughn Tolbert of VT Insurance Agency

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Miranda Gahn, spoke with Vaughn Tolbert.

Vaughn Tolbert

Owner of VT Insurance Agency

Website Address: https://www.vtidronezone.com/

Short company description:

Aviation Insurance Agency with a strong focus on Aerial Application Drone insurance. We also run another technology company called VTI DroneZone (Vertical Takoff Insurance) which is an online quoting platform that gives automatic quotes for customers seeking insurance.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

We are the nation’s largest spray drone insurance agency writing over 70% of all legally flying spray drones in the US.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Not enough hours in the day.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

Rapid growth with technology and capacity.