“5 Minutes With” Robert Mattocks from Hermes Equipment



Each week on “5 Minutes With,” our host Alex Alexander talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Robert Mattocks from Hermes Equipment.

To learn more check out www.hermescommerciallaundry.com.

What makes your company unique?: Unprecedented growth during a very challenging year. We have doubled our territory since the beginning of 2020. There aren’t too many in my industry, if any, that can say the same.

How do you define success?: Success is celebrating small victories, success is learning something new each day, success is understanding that you control your destiny.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: I’m a big fan of donating time to animal shelters, to help out wherever I can. In my industry, it was a Free Laundry Day at a busy laundromat. The customers greatly appreciated the free services, and it was very impactful. Hope we get to do more of those in the upcoming year.