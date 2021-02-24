“Making a Difference” with Suzie Hutto from the Junior League of Jacksonville

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Steve Strum, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Steve had the pleasure of talking with Suzie Hutto from the Junior League of Jacksonville.

The Junior League of Jacksonville is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism and the development of women.

To learn more, visit https://www.jljacksonville.org.

Short company description: The Junior League of Jacksonville is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism and the development of women.

What nonprofit do you feel makes the greatest impact in our community?: I would say either the United Way or Feeding NE Florida, because their reach is so great.

What volunteer experience has impacted you the most?: Tutoring at GW Carter elementary through JLj

How do you define success?: Success to me means being fulfilled professionally and personally, and to a degree where I have the resources to help others in need. Also it would mean showing my daughter a good example of how to work hard and how to treat others.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: I’ve always enjoyed doing hands on shifts where I can work with others to make a difference in just a few hours.

Who inspires you and why?: My other mom friends who always seem to be able to do it all, juggling their families and volunteer activities!