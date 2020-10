Each week on “Tech Talk USA,” our host Jeff Hootselle sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Jeff spoke to Michael Muncy, Chief Information Officer for Aveanna Healthcare.

Aveanna is the nation’s largest provider of pediatric home care. They offer high-quality pediatric skilled nursing, pediatric therapy, autism services, enteral nutrition, therapy, and adult services.

To learn more, please visit aveanna.com.