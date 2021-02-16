“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Angela Moonan, Storyteller

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Angela Moonan.

To learn more, visit https://www.angelamoonan.com.

What do you feel are your key personal factors for your success?:

Mindfulness

Know Thyself

Diversity

Embrace Change

Curiosity

Empathy

Imagination

What is the biggest mistake you would tell your younger self to avoid?: Relying so heavily on the opinion of others / seeking their approval – often trusting that more than myself.

Do you have a mentor and do you feel it is important to have one?: Several mentors from different walks of life. Incredibly valuable and vital yes.

Is there a book you can recommend that would be valuable to read for a woman starting out in business?: The Game of Life and How to Play It by Florence Schovel Schinn

How do you achieve balance between your professional life and personal life?: Integration. Every decision and action I take comes from the same place and thru the same lens. I don’t see the two as separate silos. Seen them as separate creates invariably conflict in one area or the other.