“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Basma Alawee from Weavetales

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Basma Alawee from Weavetales.

The roots of the WeaveTales were founded when Seyeon Hwang, then a graduate student, and Basma Alawee, a refugee-turned-activist, met in Jacksonville, Florida, to work on a storytelling project in 2018. They found a common ground on the need for a nonprofit organization that specialized in storytelling for refugees and co-founded WeaveTales in 2019.

To learn more, visit https://www.weavetales.org.

What do you feel are your key personal factors for your success?: My love to the community

What is the biggest mistake you would tell your younger self to avoid?: To not be so emotional to others- have limited trust with others.

Do you have a mentor and do you feel it is important to have one?: Yes I have not just one many and I think we all should have one.

Is there a book you can recommend that would be valuable to read for a woman starting out in business?: I have learned from many personal experiences but Oprah Winfrey: 50 Life and Business Lessons from Oprah Winfrey

How do you achieve balance between your professional life and personal life?: I am not sure if I ever balance that is why my story of refuge became my career.