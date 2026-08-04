The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Toni Stenmark, Don Fox, Jim Wojnar, and Bonnie Low-Kramen

“The Horse’s Mouth” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Toni Stenmark, Don Fox, Jim Wojnar, and Bonnie Low-Kramen.
Toni Stenmark
Family Service Counselor at Hardage Giddens Funeral Homes
Website Address: https://hollyhillfunerals.com
Don Fox
Owner of Works by Don Fox
Website Address: https://www.donmfox.com/
Jim Wojnar
Owner of A1A Investigators
Website Address: https://www.a1ainvestigators.com/
Bonnie Low-Kramen
President of Ultimate Assistant Training & Consulting
Website Address: https://www.bonnielowkramen.com/