The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Toni Stenmark, Don Fox, Jim Wojnar, and Bonnie Low-Kramen

“The Horse’s Mouth” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Toni Stenmark, Don Fox, Jim Wojnar, and Bonnie Low-Kramen.

Toni Stenmark

Family Service Counselor at Hardage Giddens Funeral Homes

Website Address: https://hollyhillfunerals.com



Don Fox

Owner of Works by Don Fox

Website Address: https://www.donmfox.com/

Jim Wojnar

Owner of A1A Investigators

Website Address: https://www.a1ainvestigators.com/

Bonnie Low-Kramen

President of Ultimate Assistant Training & Consulting

Website Address: https://www.bonnielowkramen.com/