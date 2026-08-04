Buzzworthy Businesses with LaShanette Marshall of Marshall’s Marketing Agency

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Steve Strum and Printella Bankhead, spoke with LaShanette Marshall.

LaShanette Marshall

Founder of Marshall’s Marketing Agency LLC

Website Address: https://www.marshallsmarketingagency.com

Episode description:

In this episode of Buzzworthy Businesses, Steve Strum sits down with LaShanette Marshall, founder of Marshall Marketing Agency, to discuss how small businesses can stand out in today’s fast-changing digital world.

From AI and social media to website optimization and analytics, LaShanette shares practical strategies for attracting the right customers, building trust, and growing a business through authentic marketing. If you’re an entrepreneur looking to strengthen your brand and increase your impact, this episode is full of valuable insights you can put into action.

Short company description:

We help small businesses grow by combining strategic marketing, brand psychology, and digital solutions that increase visibility, attract customers, and drive sustainable business growth.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

In the last few months, we’ve expanded beyond traditional marketing to help small businesses with growth strategy, brand development, and customer engagement. Our focus has become more centered on creating long-term success for entrepreneurs and strengthening the local business community.

Describe a Failure in your Career

Failure has been one of our greatest teachers. There have been times when initiatives didn’t generate the results we expected or opportunities didn’t work out as planned. Instead of seeing those moments as setbacks, we used them as learning opportunities to improve our services, strengthen our strategy, and better serve our clients. Those lessons have played a major role in our growth.

What about your company makes you the most proud?

What makes me most proud is the impact we’re having on small business owners. Many entrepreneurs have amazing products and services but struggle to tell their story and reach the right audience. Knowing that our work helps businesses grow, gain confidence in their brand, and create new opportunities for themselves and their communities is incredibly rewarding.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I motivate people to give their best by helping them understand the purpose behind what they’re doing. When people feel valued, supported, and connected to a bigger vision, they’re more likely to be engaged and perform at their highest level. I focus on encouraging growth, recognizing achievements, and creating an environment where people feel empowered to succeed.