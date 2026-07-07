Buzz on Real Estate with Quinn Barnett of CrossCountry Mortgage

Step into the world of success and innovation with Buzz on Real Estate, a compelling TV show that highlights the exceptional leaders, agents, and investors shaping the real estate industry. Each episode uncovers the strategies, leadership, and insights that fuel the success of industry trailblazers, offering practical takeaways for professionals across residential, commercial, and investment real estate.

Buzz on Real Estate brings together top professionals and thought leaders from various sectors of real estate, including residential, commercial, and property development. These influential guests share their journeys, expertise, and advice to inspire and empower the next wave of real estate leaders and entrepreneurs. Today our host, Bryce Ocepek, spoke with Quinn Barnett.

Quinn Barnett

Mortgage Loan Officer at CrossCountry Mortgage

Website Address: https://crosscountrymortgage.com/ponte-vedra-beach-fl-4525/quinn-barnett/

Short company description:

Mortgage purchases and refinances for residential real estate

How do you define success?

Help other people and have my family feel loved.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Competition, practice and success are all the same, no matter the field.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Weekly feedback from my mentor/ per deal feedback from the branch manager.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

We just had an appraisal gap of 12% on a home in Green Cove Springs. This took a lot of support in changing the loan type to bridge the gap and get the new loan closed on time and then coordinating with the listing and buyers agents to come down on price.

What’s the trickiest part of picking the right mortgage lender for you or your clients?

I’m a great lender so I usually don’t have issues with that. Just personality on the realtors side or credit scores on the buyers side.