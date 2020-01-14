Ignite Success with Latonya Summers from Jacksonville University

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Latonya Summers from Jacksonville University.

Dr. LaTonya Summers is an assistant professor of clinical mental health at Jacksonville University where she conducts research to improve wellness in ethnic minority communities. She is the president of the Florida Association for Multicultural Counseling & Development, the founder of the annual Black Mental Health Symposium, and the recipient of the 2019 Southern Association of Counselor Education and Supervision (SACES) Courtland Lee Social Justice Award.