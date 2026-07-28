Buzzworthy Businesses with Florian Vlad and Marques Reynolds

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Steve Strum spoke with Florian Vlad and Marques Reynolds.

Marques Reynolds

Creator/Owner/Ceo at VOCABULARY R.A.P. CAMP

Website Address: https://www.vocabularyrapcamp.com

Florian Vlad

CEO of TwinzAPP

Website Address: https://twinzapp.com/

Calculate Your AI Readiness: https://thewhybeforeai.com/