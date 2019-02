Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy guests about their buzz worthy events. This week on the show, Brittany talks to Melissa Lampugnano from Jacksonville Business Connections.

Jacksonville Business Connections invites you to our Fashion & Beauty Expo Expo featuring 50+ vendors at the Renaissance World Golf Village Resort February 24th from 10am-3pm. We hope to see you there!

To learn more, visit https://www.jacksonvillebusinessconnections.com