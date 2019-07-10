Business Profile E Squared Design and Construction

Business Name: E Squared Design and Construction

First Name: Jason

Last Name: Reisdorf

Website: https://www.homeremodelingjacksonvillefl.com/

Address: 9500 Phillips Highway Suite 31

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32216

About Us: Military precision at every turn, we take pride in our work and our reputation within the Jacksonville, FL community. Being a veteran owned business with veteran employees, we know the importance of attention to detail and value the opportunity to serve others with consistent and predictable results. We stand behind our work, with customer satisfaction being our #1 priority. Contact us today so we can help you turn today’s dreams into tomorrow’s reality!

Vision Statement

To create a multi-million dollar General Contracting business that empowers our employees, subcontractors, vendors and suppliers to be the very best version of themselves as we make a lasting positive impression on the lives and work spaces of the residences and communities we serve.

Mission

E2 Design and Construction provides quality construction services by aligning our employees and network of vendors with the right tasks, in the right sequence, ensuring above all else that quality is upheld throughout the construction process. Our employees, subcontractors, vendors and suppliers maintain the highest level of expertise in their field and are committed to the values upon which we were founded. Integrity, innovation, technical expertise, transparency, and stewardship are our focus points. We employ a diverse staff that strives to meet the needs of our clients from concept design through final completion. We value the trust of our customers and strive to exceed their expectations, regardless of the complexity of their project concepts. We believe transparency and trust are key to relationship building and we define success by building lifelong relationships with our clients rather than focusing on singular project outcomes.