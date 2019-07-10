Business Profile Renewing Dignity, Inc.

Business Name: Renewing Dignity, Inc.

THE ISSUE

It may surprise you, but one in four low-income women report a lack of access to period supplies (~100,000 women and girls in Northeast Florida). This health and safety issue is linked to using substitute products (toilet tissue, socks, rags, etc.), stretching product usage, and missing work, school or other similar events. Furthermore, menstrual products are not included in safety net programs such as SNAP (food stamps) and WIC (Women, Infants and Children Nutritional Program).

THE MISSION

In collaboration with partnering organizations (Feeding Northeast Florida, The Women’s Giving Alliance and The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida), Renewing Dignity is dedicated to providing essential period products to women and girls who can’t afford them. “Period Poverty” is a health and safety, affordability, life-limiting, and dignity issue.

THE SOLUTION

• Talk with your friends and make them aware of this critical issue for women and girls.

• Make a donation to Renewing Dignity, Inc. (http://www.RenewingDignity.org). By leveraging the purchasing power and distribution channels of our partner, Feeding Northeast Florida, your contribution to Renewing Dignity has greater impact. Consider a recurring donation for a sustaining impact!

• Donate period products at a Dignity Drive or drop them off at Feeding Northeast Florida or your favorite shelter or food pantry.

Together We Can End Period Poverty!