Business Profile Sweet Pete’s

Business Name: Sweet Pete’s

First Name: Peter

Last Name: Behringer

Website: https://www.sweetpetescandy.com

Address: 400 N. Hogan Street

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32202

About Us : In 2010, Peter Behringer opened Sweet Pete’s candy shop, utilizing his confectionary expertise to make the majority of Sweet Pete’s candy by hand.

Peter’s scrumptious, colorful and handcrafted candies steadily gained attention and notoriety in the Jacksonville area. In 2014, Sweet Pete’s was featured on the CNBC hit reality series The Profit, where entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis applies his capital and expertise to lead companies to success.

After appearing on The Profit, Sweet Pete’s opened a new Jacksonville location in the historic Seminole Club, a building that dates back to 1903. This new confectionary emporium is a vast 23,000 sq. ft., making it one of the largest candy shops in the United States.

Today, Sweet Pete’s manufactures a line of handcrafted quality chocolates and sells over a thousand different types of candies. The new location boasts a fully functioning factory with an interactive gallery, two large retail areas, a full restaurant and bar, rooftop patio and dessert bar. Sweet Pete’s also features an event center that offers space for children’s field trips, catered events and parties. Peter also finds joy in sharing his expertise with others by teaching the art of candy making. The fun-filled educational environment includes Sweet Pete’s Sweet Science Classes, hands-on interactive candy making sessions and birthday parties. Sweet Pete’s is run by a group of naturally fun people who are committed to creating the Sweetest Destination on Earth.