“On A Mission” with Snowden McFall from Fired Up Professional Speaking & Coaching

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Snowden McFall from Fired Up Professional Speaking & Coaching.

Fired Up! professional speaking and coaching is a 25 year company providing keynote speaking and corporate trainings to companies large and small, as well as coaching to women. Snowden is giving away a “Free Done for You Online Speaking Checklist” To be entered in to win Snowden’s Giveaway, send an email to [email protected].

To learn more, visit https://firedupnow.com.

What makes your company unique?: I help women claim the power of their voice, the confident public speakers and make more money. My vast experience and a variety of arenas and my certification as a money breakthrough business coach Make me a rare commodity.

How do you define success?: Making a difference in the lives of others and helping high achieving women soar.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: Amanda Gorman is one of my favorite speakers today because she has overcome so much and is incredibly articulate

What excites you most about your industry?: Right now, so many women are leaving the workforce, which is sad. But there is a great opportunity for these women to start businesses.

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: Getting events to go back to being in person for my keynote speaking and corporate training business

Who is a Trustee in our community that you admire and why?: Melissa Fulmore-Hardwick and her nonprofit brown girls in the boardroom. She is teaching young women of color how to step up and be heard.