Join us on “Daily Business Brief” for an up-close and personal look at the businesses that are driving community impact. Discover the strategies, innovations, and community initiatives that set these standout players apart. Join us as we reveal the success stories and strategic moves of these enterprises that are raising the bar in the Northeast Florida business scene. Today, Brian Sexton and Bill Prescott sit down with MG Orender of Hampton Golf, Inc.

View original post: “Daily Business Brief” with MG Orender of Hampton Golf, Inc on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.