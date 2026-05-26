Living My Faith with Edward Cook of Revive Church and “Let’s Talk About It”

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today, our host, James Fenimore, spoke with Edward Cook.

Edward Cook

Lead Pastor at Revive Church and Host of the “Let’s Talk About It” Podcast

Website Address: https://www.reviveltc.org/

Short Company Description:

Revive Church

Revive Church is a non-denominational multi-ethnic community with a mission to see you Rest, Resorted, Renewed, and Revived. My personal mission is to see each person have a meaningful, personal relationship with Jesus Christ, that you will hear the words Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant when you take your last breath.

Let’s Talk About It

The Let’s Talk About It is a weekly podcast with mission is to apply a biblical lens to difficult subjects to see people walk away Healed, Whole, and Unbothered. Our goal is to reach a generation online that may never walk into a church but also need the healing, saving power of Jesus Christ.

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

In 2023, we started Revive in September. In May of 2023, I heard the Lord instruct me to walk away from my job and do ministry full-time. We had no idea how many people would be showing up at our church or what our income flow would be like. I took a 6-figure pay cut to obey God and my family didn’t suffer one bit because of it.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

My life is dedicated to serving the Lord and serving his people in whatever capacity he leads me to. I left my job and took a 6-figure pay cut to serve full-time. God has been with my family and me every step of the way. As I serve others in a ministry capacity, my family has never missed a meal, never missed a house payment, and has even been able to take a couple of vacations since starting in ministry.