Finding Your Frequency with Michele McManamon of Operation New Uniform

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Michele McManamon of Operation New Uniform.

Our Mission: Operation New Uniform empowers active duty servicemembers, veterans and military spouses to successfully transition from military life to purposeful, stable careers.

Our Vision: To produce confident graduates who are coveted and embraced by the community.

Our Values: Teamwork, Ambition, Compassion, Talent, Integrity, Community, and Service (TACTICS)

Who are you? (What’s important to you? Where are you from?):

Who am I?

I am a child of God with the sole purpose to serve Him in all that I do with my family, friends and career.

What’s important to me?

God, family, friends and ONU.

Where am I from?

Originally, New Jersey but I feel like Jacksonville/Ponte Vedra is my home.

Where do you want to go in life or in your business?: Where do I want to go in life or in my business? Such an interesting question. I am just figuring that out. Life is such an incredible journey and the Lord is leading me to focus on getting things in order and giving back. I won’t be able to be the CEO forever for ONU but I can leave it in a good place. Having started this over 10 years ago (which seems like yesterday) I want to leave this amazing organization to those that have the same heart and passion I do.

What are you willing to do to get there?

Work hard and smart with it all being based on prayer. I/we can’t do anything without His wisdom and protection.

For family…take long weekend trips with my husband to see our 1 grandbaby and 1 more on the way.

