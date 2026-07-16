Foodies Care Partner Profile Interview with Camile Caraway of SimpliHOM

Camile Caraway

Founder of CEO of SimpliHOM

Website Address: https://www.parkerstrong.org/

Short Organization Description:

Parker strong for suicide prevention and education is a 501C-3 nonprofit and we are devoted to suicide prevention through awareness, education and counseling service for those affected by suicide. We have several fundraisers coming up but our main fundraiser is where we raise money for our “hope” benches, school sponsorship, outreach programs, education, and prevention as well as counseling services to those who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide and those left behind after the loss of a loved one.

Video Description:

In this inspiring Foodies Care Partner Profile, Morgan Allen sits down with Camile Caraway, founder of Parker Strong for Suicide Prevention and Education. After experiencing unimaginable loss, Camille turned her grief into a mission to bring hope, provide mental health resources, and prevent suicide through education, awareness, and compassionate aftercare.

Learn how Parker Strong’s Hope Benches, community outreach, and powerful message of “Stand Up. Be Brave. Move Forward.” are changing lives and reminding people that no one has to face life’s struggles alone. This heartfelt conversation highlights the power of hope, faith, and community while celebrating Parker Strong’s partnership with Foodies Care.