Foodies Care Partner Profile Interview with Phillip Burt of Team Red White & Blue Phillip Burt Jacksonville Chapter Captain for Team Red, White & Blue Website Address: https://teamrwb.org/ Posted on: June 25, 2026 Categorized as: Sea Suite to C-Suite Tagged as: AI Ready Veteran Inc., Foodies Care, Morgan Allen, Phillip Burt, Team Red White & Blue Latest Updates Industry Champions with Jennifer Otero of Andromeda Systems Incorporated June 25, 2026 5 Minutes with Jeremy Tintle of Elite Home Services USA June 25, 2026 Buzzworthy Businesses with John Greenwald of Epiphany Custom Guitars June 25, 2026 Buzzworthy Businesses with Danielle Jiles of Florida Fashion Week June 25, 2026 View More