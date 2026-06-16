Ignite Success with Bryce Ocepek of Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty

Ignite Success showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Ignite Success hosts interview team leads and the people they impact, exploring what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. See what’s really Igniting Success today. Today our host, Morgan Allen, spoke with Bryce Ocepek.

Bryce Ocepek

Broker/Owner at Coldwell Banker/CBC Anabasis Realty

Website Address: https://www.anabasisrealty.com

Short company description:

Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty is a Veteran owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage focused on residential, investment and commercial real estate in the Northeast Florida market. Anabasis recently joined the brand under the inclusive ownership program, designed to bring personalized service to locals.

With the main sales location in the heart of Macclenny, Florida, they are positioned for growth around the exponentially expanding Northeast Florida metro. A culmination of over 25 years of real estate experience, no matter the situation, Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty can help all clients navigate the ins and outs of complicated real estate transactions with ease.