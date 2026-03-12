Ignite Success with Tearle Johnson of Peoplyst

Ignite Success showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Ignite Success hosts interview team leads and the people they impact, exploring what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. See what’s really Igniting Success today. Today our host, Morgan Allen, spoke with Tearle Johnson.

Tearle Johnson

Senior Director of People Operations at Peoplyst

Website Address: www.peoplyst.com

Short company description:

Whether it’s rising turnover rates, major dips in productivity or the day-to-day struggles in between, nearly every problem your organization faces can be traced back to one thing: your people.That’s where we come in. Across industries, our agile team at Peoplyst has transformed workforces by addressing a variety of complex personnel problems, paving the way for businesses to reach goals, boost profitability and get ongoing results.We’re more than HR Consultants. We’re people who really get people.

Transcript:

Morgan:

Welcome back to another episode of Ignite Success, where we highlight those who are gaining success for others and making an impact. I’m Morgan Allen, joined today by Tearle Johnson with Peoplyst. Tearle, thank you for being here.

Tearle:

Nice to meet you, Morgan.

Morgan:

Yes. So tell me about Peoplyst and what you guys do.

Tearle:

Well, as our tagline says, we solve people problems. So while officially we fall into the bucket of a full service HR consultancy firm, what we do at our core is solve people problems.

Every problem that a company has at some point is created by, propagated by, or impacted by its employees, its people. So what we do is we come into those organizations, whether they be through municipal work with some government entities or with a lot of private companies.

We work with there will be a specific problem that the company is having, and they may not even be clear about what the problem is. They can just kind of feel that there’s something wrong here.

What we do is we’re brought in to analyze everything about the company, the people, the process, the technology, everything that it touches people in, and of course business results.

Then based on our experience and our expertise, we’re able to identify what the real problem is and then be able to address that. Oftentimes it is something that’s a problem of information, that the managers of a company may not have been properly trained or they’re not really sure what their role is.

So we have run those situations where we may roll out and develop custom manager training, or we may find the problem is really their technology.

So we can look at their full HR technology stack, see how it compares to their actual needs. Is it scalable? Is it up to date? Is it being used in the right way?

Sometimes the best thing we do doesn’t change anything. All this says is we identify a problem. We perhaps map out that problem for the client and then give them the tools they need to be able to solve it themselves.

Morgan:

Wow, that is amazing. And you said municipalities. You guys are working with other government entities in order to help them out. Tell me more about that.

Tearle:

That process is somewhat convoluted, and you kind of need a Rosetta Stone to figure your way through it.

But governments at their core are service providers, just like a company is a service provider. Oftentimes these companies will be either expanding, contracting, working through problems just like a company would have, although it’s happening in a much more public space.

So when there are needs that they have, they will address those through channels where they put a request for proposals out there.

What we do is analyze those needs where we could fit them, and the answer is almost everywhere. Then we construct a response to that.

Often there’s an interview process where we come in and sit with them, talk about how we can help solve their problems, and provide value back to their organization.

When there is a good marriage between provider and client, we go ahead and are able to support them fully.

Morgan:

Well, that is great. And you guys have such a great process that no matter who it is, you can walk them through your streamlined system.

So speaking of streamlining things, we were talking a little bit about technology. How are you guys utilizing AI in the HR space?

Tearle:

Well, it’s sort of required if you talk about HR technology in the modern world, you have to mention AI. It’s almost legally required.

What we do oftentimes in AI has proven, especially in HR once again, we’re talking about human resources. They are very people centric by design, and people that work in HR tend to be very people centric.

A lot of people are kind of scared because you see headlines of companies laying people off because of AI. The reality is that we have a much more complex view of things and understand that AI is a tool like any other tool.

Now what we are going through is an industrial revolution similar to what’s happened in previous centuries.

The problem is it’s happening in social media and in the real world in an instant 24 hour news loop, so people sometimes tend to overreact to this thing.

There is a role for AI to play, and there is a role that AI does not fit in people management.

What we’re able to do is explain that difference and look at a lot of tools that have an onboard AI possibility.

What we like to do, and sometimes it’s as simple as telling them that AI is more than ChatGPT, that there are many different iterations of what artificial intelligence can do and can’t do.

There are also important local, state, and sometimes national laws about what processes AI is able to be involved with and which ones it isn’t.

For example, making hiring decisions is something AI is legally restricted from in many states.

So we’re able to come in, explain that difference, calm people’s nerves a little bit about what that means, and find opportunities where AI is a great way to advance a workforce and allow them to do more skilled work and less task driven work.

Where it fits, we can explain how that works and ultimately make a good case for whether a client is appropriate to find that kind of work or if it’s something they should wait on.

Morgan:

Okay, well that’s super helpful.

Let’s bring it back to the bare bones. How does Peoplyst help businesses be more successful overall?

Obviously communication is a big thing. Obviously people can be the cog in the wheel, if you will, and there are lots of those issues.

From your perspective, how are you helping businesses create success?

Tearle:

One of our largest clients was actually one where they were operating in multiple states, and in one of the states they had funds for payroll that were somewhat short of the legal requirement.

The result of course of what states do is they fine companies.

When you’re in a situation like that, what we will do is come in and look at all aspects of their HR processes, how they’re operating, and their legal space.

Once again, we do not provide legal advice, but what we can do is look at the application of labor law and see how a company may be somewhat short of that.

Perhaps it’s their technology. We work with a vendor and see how we can upgrade that vendor’s performance so that it’s meeting the legal requirements.

Or it may be simply that there is a situation where that vendor cannot hold water with it, in which case we may lead them through a full RFP process.

We help them gather requirements, evaluate possible vendors, assist with contracts, and then implementation of new systems.

Sometimes it’s simply looking at the people. Are they properly trained? Are the managers fully aware of what it means to be a people manager in 2026?

Often there’s a shortfall there.

How do you solve shortfalls in information? You train.

What we can do is create custom training programs that allow managers to rise up, perform at a better level, and ultimately serve their employees and customers in a better way.

Morgan:

Well, that is fantastic. Thank you so much for all the information you’ve given to us today. It has been amazing.

I know it’s going to help other people make really strong business decisions knowing that they need you, they need Peoplyst, in order to achieve that success in their workplace.

So thank you so much.

Tearle:

Thank you, Morgan.

Morgan:

Yes. And viewers, thank you for tuning in to another episode of Ignite Success.

If you want more information on Tearle Johnson and Peoplyst, head on over to DailyNewsNetwork.com and we have it right there.

We’ll see you in the next episode of Ignite Success.

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