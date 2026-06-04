The Horse’s Mouth with Valorie Burzumato, Megan Maloney, Brian Stuart, and Bailey Sisk

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus spoke with Valorie Burzumato, Megan Maloney, Brian Stuart, and Bailey Sisk.
Valorie Burzumato
Owner at Let’s Flamingle Events LLC
Website Address: https://www.letsflamingleevents.com
Megan Maloney
CEO of Maloney and Associates
Website Address: https://www.maloneyassociates.net/
Brian Stuart
CEO of The Stewart Group
Website Address: https://stewartgroup.net/
Bailey Sisk
Account Manager for Client Focused Media
Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/