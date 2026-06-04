The Horse’s Mouth with Valorie Burzumato, Megan Maloney, Brian Stuart, and Bailey Sisk

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus spoke with Valorie Burzumato, Megan Maloney, Brian Stuart, and Bailey Sisk.

Valorie Burzumato

Owner at Let’s Flamingle Events LLC

Website Address: https://www.letsflamingleevents.com

Megan Maloney

CEO of Maloney and Associates

Website Address: https://www.maloneyassociates.net/

Brian Stuart

CEO of The Stewart Group

Website Address: https://stewartgroup.net/

Bailey Sisk

Account Manager for Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/