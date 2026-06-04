Legacy of Leaders with Maxwell Ervanian of Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue

“Legacy of Leaders” is an inspiring TV show featuring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. The show focuses on business leadership, motivation, and success stories, with the goal of sparking inspiration and igniting success in the audience. Today our host, Captain Rick Hoffman, spoke with Maxwell Ervanian.

Maxwell Ervanian

Training and Operations Officer and Lieutenant for Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue

Website Address: www.jacksonvillebeach.com/oceanrescue

Short company description:

The ocean rescue and Marine safety agency for the City of Jacksonville Beach.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

I tend to have a habit of saying yes to everything because I naturally want to help everyone and be there in all ways for the team. I have realized that taking on too much actually stretched me thin and affected the quality of my work. That taught me that being effective isn’t about doing everything and being everywhere, it’s about focusing on what matters most and setting boundaries. Now I’m more intentional about where I can add the most value, and I prioritize tasks and assignment accordingly to ensure consistent, high-quality outcomes.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

I’ve worked in environments where not everyone was aligned or supportive of the same goals. I learned pretty quickly not to get distracted by that and instead focus on what I can control, stay professional, and keep moving forward. That mindset has helped me stay consistent and continue to be the best leader I can be while staying true to my ethics, morals, and values.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

My proudest moments as a leader have been seeing the people I’ve worked with, mentored, and even worked for, grow and succeed in reaching their own goals. Knowing I played a role in helping them develop and move forward in their careers is extremely rewarding to me.