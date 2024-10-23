Igniting American Manufacturing with Kris Gustafson of American Battery Technology Company

Welcome to Igniting American Manufacturing, where brilliant minds from all around the country sit down to discuss the happenings of America’s manufacturing industry and what can be done to keep it growing. On today’s segment, our host Rory Francis Comiskey talks with Kris Gustafson of American Battery Technology Company.

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) is an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary lithium refining and lithium-ion battery recycling. ABTC, headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

How do you define success?

We define success by pushing the envelope on what is considered a “market” technology or process, and moving faster than those around us. Our team isn’t afraid to fail, but rather has an appetite for failure so long as we fail fast and move on. This helps us to challenge the status quo. We embrace the uncertainty ahead of us which allows the team to keep its creative nature.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Oil, Gas and Chemical facility design & construction.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Utilizing our internal R&D, QA/QC, Construction, Engineering and Operations teams, which enable us to control the development and implementation of projects and technologies from ideation to commercialization, we not only close the loop through lithium-ion battery recycling but also feed the loop through primary lithium extraction and refining.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Proving out and validating next generation recycling and refining technologies that enable the production of critical materials on a cost competitive basis with foreign sources while maintaining environmentally friendly processes.