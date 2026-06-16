Industry Champions with Bryce Ocepek of Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Bryce Ocepek.

Bryce Ocepek

Broker and Owner of Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty

Website Address: https://www.anabasisrealty.com

Short company description:

Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty is a Veteran owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage focused on residential, investment and commercial real estate in the Northeast Florida market. Anabasis recently joined the brand under the inclusive ownership program, designed to bring personalized service to locals.

With the main sales location in the heart of Macclenny, Florida, they are positioned for growth around the exponentially expanding Northeast Florida metro. A culmination of over 25 years of real estate experience, no matter the situation, Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty can help all clients navigate the ins and outs of complicated real estate transactions with ease.