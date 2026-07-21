Industry Champions with Debra Hopkins of Breaking The Chains Foundation

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Debra Hopkins.

Debra Hopkins

President/Founder at Breaking The Chains Foundation

Website Address: https://breakingthechainsfoundation.org/



The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.