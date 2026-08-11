Industry Champions with Vicky Zelen of Zelen Risk Solutions

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Morgan Allen, spoke with Vicky Zelen.

Vicky Zelen

President of Zelen Risk Solutions

Website Address: https://zelenrisksolutions.com/

Short company description:

Zelen Risk Solutions, Inc. is an independent insurance agency, focused on Business Property & Casualty Insurance coverage, such as General Liability, Professional Liability, Commercial Auto, Workers Compensation, Umbrella, Cyber Liability, and for individuals, homeowners, auto, motorcycle, boat, ATV, RV. We’ve been in business over 23 years and Vicky Zelen started the agency without any clients or employees or insurance company contracts.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

The Insurance Market is softening a bit so that insurance premiums are going down.

Describe a failure in your career.

I accidentally forwarded an internal e-mail about a client, to that client and that’s not the way we treat people at all. I deserved to lose the client and I did and I learned a valuable lesson. I lost many nights sleep over that horrible blunder. Everyone who knows me, knows that was not really me.

What about your company makes you the most proud?

My Employees work tirelessly and sincerely care about our clients. My agency could be much larger, but we enjoy helping the small business owners and start-ups that many of our competitors won’t take the time to help.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I try to say thank you all the time and I try to pay my employees extremely competitively and give them good benefits. I let them manage their workload and clients without micromanaging. I give them flexibility with.