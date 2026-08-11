Real Estate Champions with Bruce Jackson of CBRE Data Center Solutions

Step into the world of success and innovation with Real Estate Champions, a compelling TV show that highlights the exceptional leaders, agents, and investors shaping the real estate industry. Each episode uncovers the strategies, leadership, and insights that fuel the success of industry trailblazers, offering practical takeaways for professionals across residential, commercial, and investment real estate.

Real Estate Champions brings together top professionals and thought leaders from various sectors of real estate, including residential, commercial, and property development. These influential guests share their journeys, expertise, and advice to inspire and empower the next wave of real estate leaders and entrepreneurs. Today our hosts, Tom Reber, spoke with Bruce Jackson.

Bruce Jackson

First Vice President of CBRE Data Center Solutions

Website Address: https://www.cbre.com

Short company description:

CBRE Data Center Solutions is a vertical specialty created by CBRE, Inc. in 2007 to create value and opportunities for our clients in the digital infrastructure space. I am the Florida Lead for CBRE Data Center Solutions, and I specialize in both the Site Selection and Site Marketing for Data Center operators, developers and investors.

How do you define success?

Giving your best effort, putting your family and clients first, while having some fun and making friends along the way.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Meeting my wife 30 years ago outside of Chicago, where we were both attending training offered by our distinctively different companies. I was with CBRE and she was an attorney with Arthur Andersen in Brazil. Fast forward to Today, and we are fortunate and blessed to have two great boys, Bruce Jr. and Brian.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

As a former walk-on LB for Vanderbilt University ‘back in the day’, I realized anything is attainable if you believe in yourself and always give maximum effort!

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Prepare…Prepare…Prepare…

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Making the VU Football Team as a walk-on my freshman year.