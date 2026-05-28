Industry Champions with Sebastian Colon of Runiuni

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas, spoke with Sebastian Colon.

Sebastian Colon

Founder at Runiuni

Website Address: https://runiuni.com

Short company description:

Runiuni is a location-based social platform designed to help people discover events, groups, conversations, and opportunities in their local communities through one unified social hub.

How did you get started in your field of work?

It started in high school with a programming class and a Java certification. I’ve always loved solving problems and building things with software. As a musician and producer I struggled to find local talent to collaborate with, which planted the seed for a location-first platform. Years later, during Navy quarantine after A School, I journaled the idea for Runiuni and taught myself the software and engineering skills I needed using YouTube, Udemy, and hands-on projects. The complexity of building Runiuni translated well into my Navy cybersecurity work and helped me become a platform engineer at a cybersecurity company while bootstrapping my startup in Jacksonville my hometown.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment is building Runiuni while serving in the military and managing multiple responsibilities at once. Taking an idea from vision to a live product, while leading development, strategy, and growth, has taught me discipline, resilience, and execution at a much higher level. More than just building a company, I am proud that I stayed committed to solving a real problem and kept moving forward even without the resources most founders start with.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

The biggest challenge is breaking through user behavior that is already spread across too many disconnected platforms. People currently use different apps for events, groups, messaging, promotion, and discovery, which creates fragmentation for both users and organizers. My challenge is not just building a better product, but creating a platform experience strong enough to replace several habits at once while proving long-term value for local communities, organizers, and businesses.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

I believe the social and community-tech space will move toward more personalized, location-aware, and utility-driven platforms. Users are becoming less interested in broad, noisy social media and more interested in meaningful local connection, curated communities, trusted recommendations, and real-world engagement. I also believe AI will play a major role in helping people discover relevant events, communities, and opportunities faster, making platforms more interactive and more helpful rather than just more crowded.