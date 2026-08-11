Real Estate Champions with Kurt Stein of HouseScan Inspections

Step into the world of success and innovation with Real Estate Champions, a compelling TV show that highlights the exceptional leaders, agents, and investors shaping the real estate industry. Each episode uncovers the strategies, leadership, and insights that fuel the success of industry trailblazers, offering practical takeaways for professionals across residential, commercial, and investment real estate.

Real Estate Champions brings together top professionals and thought leaders from various sectors of real estate, including residential, commercial, and property development. These influential guests share their journeys, expertise, and advice to inspire and empower the next wave of real estate leaders and entrepreneurs. Today our hosts, Tom Reber, spoke with Kurt Stein.

Kurt Stein

Owner of HouseScan Inspections

Website Address: https://housescanfl.com/

Short company description:

HouseScan Inspections is Northeast Florida’s largest and highest-rated home inspection company, providing comprehensive residential and commercial inspection services with industry-leading technology, exceptional customer service, and fast, easy-to-understand reports.