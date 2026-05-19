Legacy of Leaders Highlights the Florida Supply Chain Summit

“Legacy of Leaders” is an inspiring TV show featuring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. The show focuses on business leadership, motivation, and success stories, with the goal of sparking inspiration and igniting success in the audience. Today our host, Morgan Allen, spoke with Joanne Kazmierski with the Florida Supply Chain Summit, Mary Robbins with OIA Global, and Paul Eason with the University of North Florida.

Joanne Kazmierski

Florida Supply Chain Summit

Website Address: FloridaSupplyChainSummit.com

Mary Robbins

OIA Global

Website Address: OIAglobal.com/

Paul Eason

University of North Florida

Website Address: UNF.edu

About the Summit:

The Florida Supply Chain Summit serves as a premier platform for statewide collaboration among leaders in industry, professional organizations, government, economic development, and higher education, all working together to strengthen Florida’s position as a global trade and logistics hub. Through meaningful partnerships and strategic conversations, the Summit brings together key stakeholders to address the evolving needs of the supply chain industry while driving innovation and economic growth across the state.

Focused on the future of trade and logistics, the Summit creates opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and problem-solving around the industry’s most critical topics. Attendees gain valuable insights into emerging trends, technology innovations, workforce development, infrastructure, and the strategies shaping the future of supply chain operations in Florida and beyond. By fostering collaboration and forward-thinking leadership, the Florida Supply Chain Summit continues to play a vital role in advancing Florida’s competitiveness in the global marketplace.