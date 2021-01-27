“Ask the Attorney” with Kathy Roux from Law Office of Kathy Roux

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Kathy Roux from the Law Office of Kathy Roux.

To learn more check out www.kathyrouxlaw.com.

What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?: To advise the client of their options, and the advantages and disadvantages of each option. The client must decide.

What is one misconception that you feel people may have about your firm?: That I am only doing it for the money. Obviously, I work to earn a living, but I am also genuinely passionate about what I do.