Living My Faith with Andreas Fischer of PAF Victorious Living

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today, our host, James Fenimore, spoke with Andreas Fischer.

Andreas Fischer

President of PAF Victorious Living

Website Address: https://pastorfischer.com/

Short Company Description:

We are a international missions and teaching ministry.

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

Leaving behind my career to follow Gods call as a missionary.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

Bible study/reading, prayer, working in His calling.

What encouragement or scripture has been especially meaningful to you in this season, and why?

The book of Joshua. New season- new beginning- conquest.

What advice would you give to someone who’s struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually?

Find your calling, you do need more information for clarity, you need to find your true identity in Christ.