Living My Faith with Beth Steigerwalt of BethSteigerwalt LLC and Vibrancy After Trauma

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today, our host, James Fenimore, spoke with Beth Steigerwalt.

Beth Steigerwalt

Podcaster and Life Coach for BethSteigerwalt LLC and Vibrancy After Trauma

Website Address: https://bethsteigerwalt.com/

Short Company Description:

I help women thrive after trauma-related depression, using Biblical Encouragement and natural healing support.

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

Deeply depressed through cancer and agonizing about childhood trauma that never was addressed, I considered taking my life. I gripped the steering wheel, on a dark winter night in January of 2011, listening to taunting voices that told me to end it all. In that moment of despair, the Lord God Almighty was fighting for me and met me powerfully, changing the trajectory and saving my life. He reminded me that my five children and my husband loved me, and taking my life would devastate them. He gave me courage to live, transforming with HIs love and grace, and now is using my story to help other women heal from depression and thrive.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

At work, I actively live out my faith by presenting Spirit-led encouragement and natural healing support on the Heal Depression with God podcast, and interviewing women who have experienced trauma and been transformed by the love of God. In the community, I seek to help women thrive by connecting them with their Creator, helping them build confidence in their identity in Christ through Spirit-led life coaching. I also serve as a children’s church teacher, guide preschool children in a Awana Bible Club, and sing on the worship team. When I am at home, I delight in God through worshipping, interceding for others, and studying the Bible.

What encouragement or scripture has been especially meaningful to you in this season, and why?

Phil 1:6 “being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” In the depths of depression and suffering, I felt God carrying me, giving me courage to keep going. All those life experiences have shaped and molded me. God, in His infinite grace and mercy, has healed me and gives me courage to share my story, so other women with trauma backgrounds can find healing, hope and life in Jesus Christ. He is carrying to completion, the work He began in me, to his glory and honor.

What advice would you give to someone who’s struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually?

When you are hurting and struggling through depression, don’t give up. God cares about you and loves you with an everlasting love. Your life matters, and you are important to him. He longs to embrace you, comforting you when you are crying out. And he can lift you out of the pit, set your feet on a rock and give you a new song. Psalm 40:2. He takes your pain, bringing beauty from ashes, and makes you new.