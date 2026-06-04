Living My Faith with Cara Ugolini and Jono Darville

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today, our host, James Fenimore, spoke with Cara Ugolini and Jono Darville.

Cara Ugolini

Founder of Emerge Neuro Consulting

Website Address: https://emergewithcara.com/

Short Company Description:

Cara Ugolini is the founder of Emerge Neuro Coaching and an Executive Neuro Coach who works at the intersection of neuroscience, identity, and leadership. Her methodology helps high-performing leaders recognize the gap between the role they’ve performed and the person they actually are — and close it. With roots in ministry and a passion for serving leaders in faith-based and high-stakes environments, Cara brings a rare combination of scientific rigor and spiritual depth to her coaching. She also co-leads Peak Protocol, a leadership retreat experience combining neuroscience brain training and clinical breathwork.

Jono Darville

Lead Pastor of Living Hope Presbyterian Church and Master Trainer for The Center For Leadership Studies

Website Address: https://cfc.sebts.edu/Darville

Short Company Description:

I work for The Center for Leadership Studies (the global home of Situational Leadership) as a Master Trainer. I am also a church planter/lead pastor for Living Hope Presbyterian (PCA).