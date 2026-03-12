Living My Faith with Chris Mich of QVC

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our host, James Fenimore, spoke with Chris Mich.

Chris Mich

Sales Strategy Producer at QVC

Website Address: www.qvc.com

Short company description:

We are a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. We bring innovative products, compelling content, and unforgettable moments to millions of shoppers worldwide via social platforms, streaming apps, ecommerce sites and TV channels. We make every screen a doorway to discovery, delight and community.

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

August 15, 1988. Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Mother. I was on a pilgrimage to Medjugorje where “allegedly” appeared daily to six young people in the area. Now, to be upfront, the Church has investigated Medjugorje over the decades and while it permits/approves Church visits to Medjugorje, it does not “confirm” the appearance of Mary, mother of Jesus. Yet, I had a single moment of intense reawakening during my first visit to Medjugorje on the night of the 15th. An apparition was said to be occurring that night and hundreds of people – including my parents and me – flocked to the mountainside to be as close to the apparition site as possible. Right before the time of the apparition, I fell terribly ill and was laid down on the ground. I passed in and out of awareness, and as I gained strength smelled what I thought was rose perfume. Once I felt better and the event was over, I asked my mom if she was wearing a new perfume. “No.” Who around our group wore the heavy rose-scented perfume? “No one.” We travelled , and my Mom asked one of the people at the apparition about the perfume. They told us, whenever the Blessed Mother appears to the visionaries – Vicki, Ivan, Milka, Mirija, Jacov and Tony – the children said they smell a beautiful scent of roses. When my mom shared this with me, I knew I had been in the presence of the Blessed Mother. As I thought about it over time, I was humbled that the Divine had touched me on Earth…within my life. Of course, this is silly since, as a Catholic, I touch the Divine every Sunday when I accept our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. But it was that night on the Mount of Apparitions that set ablaze my blasé faith. There are other moments along the journey, but this was a very, very special one to me.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

At work: Besides practices of my personal faith at work (prayer, Bible reading), my most obvious act of living out my faith is the co-founding and leading of the employee resource group InterFaith at work. In 2020, various employee resource groups (or “Team Member Resource Groups” – aka “TMRGs”) were being formed. There was a very specific process to become an official TMRG – stages of group formation, executive sponsorship, committee approval and so forth. Eventually, the group gained approval with me as the co-founder and first co-chair of the InterFaith group. I was a co-chair till 2023 when I stepped down and remain an Advisor to this day. InterFaith volunteers at different local charities including our county’s Food Bank and Act in Faith organization. *Interesting side note: the logo for our InterFaith group was inspired by my mother’s Religious Gift Shop she owned in the 1980s. At home: Prayer for before meal and nightly family prayer before bedtime (whole family). We occasionally visit the Adoration Chapel throughout the week where the Blessed Sacrament – Christ present in an exposed Eucharist – is safely kept. Church on Sunday is a given. Family members are sometimes called to be godparents and Confirmation sponsors. Three of my six kids are in Catholic colleges and serve on mission trips to Los Angeles and Ecuador. Community: Through my parish, I am a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7208. While my involvement is limited due to the age of my children and size of my family, the Knights do many charitable things across the local area. I usually volunteer for the Blood Drive, Adoration guard, or Summer Fair that’s open to the whole community and benefits our community efforts. **I’ve also written several published works on classic films including one paper on the 1958 THE BLOB film being a Christian film. This paper was presented at NAB’s BEA conference and is available online at multiple places including here: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/366596037_The_Blob_is_a_Christian_Film_Sort_of_-_A_Generic_Study_of_The_Blob_1958_and_Birth_of_the_paraB-Movie_Colony

What encouragement or scripture has been especially meaningful to you in this season, and why?

Many quotes have been handed to me from co-workers and clients over the years, but there’s one Bible quote that is with me daily and hourly is 2 Maccabees 15:38 – which is known as the ‘Author’s Apology’. “If it is well written and to the point, that is what I wanted; if it is poorly done and mediocre, that is the best I could do.” I read the 2nd book of Maccabees years ago in an attempt to read every book of the Bible. 2 Maccabees is the condensed version of a five-volume tome of Jason of Cyrene and accounts for the Jewish history from 180-161 B.C. The read is similar to the challenges of the Jewish people throughout the Old Testament – but that line hit me. This comes from my monk-like mentality of “work is prayer” (see answer #4 below) which is also echoed in 3 prayers I lean on to help me with work challenges: “To Saint Joseph the Worker”, “For Success In Work”, and “ To Christ The Worker” – all found in the FATHERS’ MANUAL (1959) prayer book.

What advice would you give to someone who’s struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually?

Retreat. Subtract the distractions. Be alone with the Lord. And, once there, it’s okay to be scared. It’s okay to be sad in that space and time. Then talk it out with God. In 2007, I was in a transitional stage of my career. I had just come off the best job I ever had as an EFP on the road. I was home now and my family was growing. I felt a weird pressure and lack of artistic fulfillment. I saw an ad for a Retreat for Young Men – 21-30 years of age – but it appealed to me because of the write-up and the fact that the retreat included daily hikes on the AT in New Hampshire. I wrote to the priest leading it and asked, despite my age, if I could join. He agreed. Not only did the hike have daily hikes, but they watched secular movies at night in the cabin. A very “Chris Mich” experience. Yet, one night, I couldn’t bear the separation from my family any longer and called home from the bedroom and cried how much I missed them. My wife was sympathetic to a point but told me to use this time wisely and talk to God about this – not her. After all, she was at home by herself trying to manage 4 kids while I was away. That advice shifted my view of the retreat and that’s when I came to understand the “use your talents” (work is a prayerful offering/return to God) parable as an approach to my work. Today’s society is so much about “look what I did” as opposed to just doing. My advice to all struggling is to truly retreat from all connections – some people today refer to this as an “invisible day” – and reconnect with God, let him know the challenges, and listen. Act upon what you hear – even if you’re not sure it ‘comes from God or yourself.’ But the retreat is the important thing to do. This is a reason why I designed our InterFaith meetings for a minute of reflection (or prayer if you choose) at the beginning of the meeting. It’s vital.

Transcript:

James:

Hi and welcome to Living My Faith. I’m James Fenimore and we’ve got a really special show for you today. Joining me is Chris Mich. Chris, how are you doing?

Chris:

I’m doing really well today, James. Thank you. How are you?

James:

Oh, thank you. You know, it’s nice to be asked that every once in a while. Chris, I can’t thank you enough for joining us on the show today. It really is a real privilege to meet you. And you know, we start the show with one simple question, Chris. How are you living your faith?

Chris:

Well, that’s a great question. And you think it would be I’m a little more prepared to have a profound statement, but I’ll just say, like, you know, faith is oxygen, right? It’s what we need to get through the day when things are going great and when things are a little more challenging than we expected.

So I lean into living my faith by relying on God, by staying close to him in prayer and in Scripture. And as the day goes on, I make sure that I check in with him as I know he’s watching over me and I check in with my fellow brothers and sisters on this planet that we’re on and try to do my best to help them.

James:

I really love what you said, Chris. What you said of relying on God. Can you talk a little bit about that and what that looks like for you?

Chris:

It’s such a great question. I worked in TV and film for about 30, 30 years. And it’s been a great honor and a whole lot of different jobs. My wife and I have six kids. We have a large family. There’s always something going on. There’s always something to do, something to clean, something to fix, something to make happen.

And I know I can’t do it by myself. I just can’t. And I rely on others, and others always come up strong for me. They need support too. We all need support.

So it is through my connection with God that I feel like I can get through this. I pray the rosary going in when I drive into the office. I pray the rosary going in. And there’s many things on my intentions list when I pray that rosary. But often it’s like just help me get through this day at work. Help me that this being a good day at work.

And then you know it brings him greater glory if we can do what we do, if we use our talents to the best of our ability. I know that makes God happy. I know that’s what he wants us to do. And I firmly, firmly believe that.

James:

I love it. It sounds like you just got to invite him into every area of your life, no matter what it is. And I love that you brought up cleaning or fixing things around the house, because I think sometimes we fall on the trap that this is too small for God.

This is just, you know, I’m going to go to him with the big stuff. You know, my finances, my marriage, my job. But you know maybe sometimes you just need a little bit more patience to fix that cupboard that your wife’s been asking you to fix for six months and it just can’t work.

And just inviting him into those corners that you don’t think are important enough. I really appreciate that.

You know Chris, we have a lot of people that watch these segments and watch this show, and they might be new to faith. They might be coming back to it after a long time away. And God bless them. What kind of advice would you give them on how to live out their faith daily?

Chris:

Well you know two things is that God is always there and you shouldn’t be afraid to pray. Like I don’t know. I’ve heard throughout the years when people see the work that I do and see my faith and they’re like yeah I used to go to church, you know, or I don’t know I can’t memorize those prayers or anything else.

I’m Catholic so there’s like a lot of prayers to be said. There’s a lot of things. And I have the worst memory in the world. So like I’m constantly digging in prayer books and everything else.

And I tell people like it just has to be authentic when you talk to him. It just has to be real. And there’s nothing you can’t bring to that conversation.

You know you’re talking about like cleaning the cupboards or cabinets. As a Catholic we pray to God, we worship, but we ask the saints for intercession for us to bring them to the Lord as well.

And I remember as a dad years ago it was late at night. There was a lot of chaos in the house and there was a clogged toilet and I was trying to deal with this thing and I was getting frustrated and it wasn’t going the way it should go.

Saint Joseph’s my man, right? You know Jesus father. Earthly father. Right. And I said to him hey Saint Joseph I really need help here like I am struggling.

And you know the voice I heard that prayer was like I don’t know anything about indoor plumbing. But I laughed about it and I knew that I was getting help.

There is people, there was the divine there helping me with such a mundane human thing. But it was frustrating and I needed help.

And I think that’s the most important thing when you’re coming back to your faith and you’re like I don’t know. I don’t know if I can go back.

It’s not an all in. Because I know that seems that way often in the movies. It seems that way when someone goes into their faith. But honestly it’s a walk. It’s a daily walk and it’s a daily discovery.

And there’s no destination. There’s no like I got this. It’s just a constant discovery.

James:

It’s such great advice. And I really appreciate you bringing up you being Catholic. There are prayers that we say and you have to memorize when you’re Catholic.

But that doesn’t mean you still can’t talk to God just with your voice, your words, your sentiment. And reminding people that because it could be intimidating.

Well I don’t know the prayers. I don’t know the rosary. I don’t know how I’m supposed to speak to him. But the simple truth is you’re just supposed to speak to him. And that’s where it starts.

Chris, I can’t thank you enough for joining us today. It really was a great privilege to have you here. And I know the audience will get so much out of the counsel you’ve given us on how you live your faith and how we can be living ours. Thank you so much, Chris.

Chris:

Thank you. This is great. I really appreciate this opportunity. Thank you.

James:

Yeah. God bless you brother. This has been Living My Faith. I’m James Fenimore. I can’t wait to see you next time.

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