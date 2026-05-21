Living My Faith with Ed Treat of the Center Of Addiction & Faith

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today, our host, James Fenimore, spoke with Ed Treat.

Ed Treat

CEO of the Center of Addiction & Faith

Website Address: https://www.addictionandfaith.com/

Short company description:

Center of Addiction & Faith is a nonprofit organization helping faith communities respond to addiction with compassion, education, recovery support, and practical tools. Through training, speaking, consulting, resources, and community partnerships, CAF works to reduce stigma, support individuals and families, and equip congregations to become safer, more informed places for healing and recovery.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

I’m a pastor in parish ministry for 25 years, 40 years of recovery, director of the Fellowship of Recovering Clergy, and founder/CEO of the Center of Addiction & Faith. My life is dedicated to helping others in every way I can.

What encouragement or scripture has been especially meaningful to you in this season, and why?

Exodus 14:15: God said to Moses, why are you crying, tell the people to quit praying and get going.

What advice would you give to someone who’s struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually?

Depends on where they are and what they are dealing with. No one size fits all advice.