Faith is not only something believers talk about on Sundays. It is lived out in daily choices, in moments of discouragement, in service to others, and in the ongoing decision to keep focusing on Jesus.

On Living My Faith with James Fenimore, Pastor Carl Gallups of CARL GALLUPS GLOBAL OUTREACH brings a message rooted in Scripture, perseverance, and a deep commitment to sharing the Gospel message of Jesus Christ with the world.

As a pastor and ministry leader, Carl Gallups speaks with clarity about spiritual endurance, the importance of biblical teaching, and the need for believers to stand firm when their faith is tested.

Living My Faith with James Fenimore: A Conversation About Enduring Faith

Living My Faith with James Fenimore highlights conversations centered on authentic Christian living. For Pastor Carl Gallups, living out faith begins with a passion for preaching and teaching the Word of God, along with a love for one-on-one ministry.

That combination reflects a practical and personal approach to ministry. Faith is proclaimed from the pulpit, but it is also strengthened through individual encouragement, prayer, discipleship, and meaningful relationships.

About CARL GALLUPS GLOBAL OUTREACH

CARL GALLUPS GLOBAL OUTREACH is described as a charitable organization committed to sharing the Gospel message of Jesus Christ to the world. Based in Florida, the ministry reflects Pastor Carl Gallups’ calling to teach Scripture and encourage believers to remain anchored in Christ.

In a time when many people are searching for clarity, hope, and spiritual direction, the mission of sharing the Gospel remains central. The Christian life is not presented as a passive belief system, but as a daily walk of trust, obedience, courage, and dependence on God.

Fixing Our Eyes on Jesus

One Scripture that has been especially meaningful to Pastor Carl Gallups is Hebrews 12:2, which points believers to fix their eyes on Jesus.

That message is both simple and deeply necessary. In seasons of confusion, pressure, temptation, or discouragement, the believer’s focus matters. When attention is pulled in every direction, Scripture calls Christians back to the Lord and Savior who sustains them.

Why Focus Matters in the Christian Life

Spiritual focus shapes spiritual strength. When believers fix their eyes on fear, opposition, or worldly distractions, discouragement can grow. But when they return to Christ through Scripture and prayer, they are reminded of who He is and where their hope comes from.

Pastor Gallups’ emphasis on Hebrews 12:2 offers a practical reminder: the Christian walk requires intentional focus. Faith grows as believers continually turn their attention back to Jesus.

Standing Firm When Faith Is Tested

Pastor Carl Gallups has shared that early in his ministry, he experienced a deeply challenging spiritual moment that left him discouraged and wanting to quit. In that season, he believes the Lord sent a messenger to encourage him to keep going and to remind him that God was pleased with him.

That experience shaped his understanding of perseverance in ministry. Many believers face moments when they feel tired, opposed, or uncertain. The encouragement here is not to give up when the struggle becomes intense.

When Discouragement Comes, Do Not Quit

Discouragement is not unique to pastors or ministry leaders. It can affect anyone seeking to follow Christ faithfully. The practical response Pastor Gallups points to is clear: run to the Word of God, pray, and stand firm.

For Christians seeking to grow spiritually, this guidance is both biblical and practical. Faith is strengthened through consistent dependence on God, especially during difficult seasons.

Practical Advice for Growing Spiritually

For anyone struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually, Pastor Carl Gallups offers direct and helpful advice: get involved in a church that teaches the Word of God, look for a mentor, and do not quit when spiritual opposition comes.

These principles are practical steps for believers at any stage of their faith journey.

1. Get Involved in a Bible-Teaching Church

A strong church community can provide biblical teaching, fellowship, accountability, and encouragement. For believers who feel isolated or spiritually stagnant, becoming actively involved in a church that teaches the Word of God can be an important step toward growth.

2. Find a Mentor Who Can Help You Grow

Spiritual growth often deepens through relationships. A mentor can offer wisdom, encouragement, prayer, and perspective. For those who are newer to the faith or navigating a difficult season, godly guidance can make a meaningful difference.

3. Run to Scripture and Prayer

When challenges come, it can be tempting to withdraw or become discouraged. Pastor Gallups encourages believers to run to the Word of God and pray. Scripture provides truth, and prayer keeps the heart connected to God.

4. Stand Firm in the Armor of God

Pastor Gallups also points to the importance of standing firm and strong in the full armor of God. This image reminds Christians that spiritual endurance is not based on personal strength alone, but on God’s provision, truth, righteousness, faith, salvation, and His Word.

Living Faith at Work, Home, and in the Community

Living out faith is not limited to formal ministry settings. Pastor Carl Gallups describes his daily expression of faith through his passion for preaching and teaching Scripture, as well as personal one-on-one ministry.

This is a helpful model for believers in any calling. Not everyone serves in the same role, but every Christian has opportunities to reflect Christ through words, actions, relationships, compassion, and faithfulness.

Faith Becomes Visible Through Service

One-on-one ministry is a reminder that faith often becomes tangible in personal conversations. Encouraging someone, praying with someone, listening well, and speaking biblical truth in love can all become meaningful expressions of Christian service.

A Message for Believers Today

The message Pastor Carl Gallups brings to Living My Faith with James Fenimore is timely: keep your eyes on Jesus, remain grounded in Scripture, stay connected to a Bible-teaching church, seek godly mentorship, and do not quit when challenges come.

Faithful Christian living is not about avoiding every hardship. It is about knowing where to turn when hardship comes. For believers, that place is Christ.

Conclusion: Keep Going, Keep Praying, Keep Your Eyes on Jesus

Pastor Carl Gallups’ ministry emphasis points back to a foundational truth: believers are called to live with their eyes fixed on Jesus. Through preaching, teaching, personal ministry, and Gospel outreach, his message encourages Christians to stand firm and remain faithful.

Whether you are growing in your faith, returning to Scripture, seeking encouragement, or looking for a stronger spiritual foundation, the reminder is clear: do not quit. Run to the Word of God. Pray. Seek wise fellowship. Stand firm in the armor of God.

To learn more about CARL GALLUPS GLOBAL OUTREACH, visit https://carlgallups.com.

To explore Living My Faith with James Fenimore, visit https://livingmyfaith.com/.