Three Grains of Rice Missions on The Horse’s Mouth: Mobilizing Jacksonville to Serve

What does it mean to measure success by impact rather than personal accomplishment? For Ed Perez, Pres/CEO of Three Grains of Rice Missions, Inc., the answer is rooted in service, teamwork, and a clear commitment to helping people in need.

Three Grains of Rice Missions is connected to the Church / Ministry space and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. The organization’s objective is simple and powerful: to mobilize society to take responsibility and accountability for the wellbeing of those in need.

Ed Perez is scheduled to appear on The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM, bringing attention to a mission that has already engaged volunteers, partners, and community members in meaningful service.

A Mission Built on Responsibility, Accountability, and Action

Three Grains of Rice Missions, Inc. exists to move compassion into action. Rather than viewing community needs as someone else’s responsibility, the organization encourages people to take ownership of helping those around them.

That mindset is reflected in the organization’s work over the past 10 years. According to Three Grains of Rice Missions, the organization has clocked more than 85,000 volunteer hours, demonstrating the power of consistent community involvement.

Serving Families and Strengthening Communities

The work of Three Grains of Rice Missions reaches people through practical, hands-on service. The organization has upgraded 28 homes for single moms, built seven apartments, and completed repair work at the Trinity Rescue Mission Women and Children Center and the Hogar Crea Recovery facility.

These efforts reflect a ministry model centered on meeting tangible needs. Housing, repairs, food support, and community partnerships all play a role in helping individuals and families move toward stability.

Food Support for Thousands

Food insecurity remains one of the most direct ways a community can support people in need. Last year, Three Grains of Rice Missions provided groceries to nearly 80,000 individuals.

That kind of outreach requires organization, commitment, and a network of people willing to serve. It also shows how a focused Jacksonville nonprofit ministry can help address real-life needs in a practical way.

Partnership as a Force Multiplier

Three Grains of Rice Missions works with 76 partners, showing that meaningful community impact often happens through collaboration. Strong partnerships allow organizations to combine resources, relationships, and skills in service of a shared mission.

For nonprofits, ministries, businesses, and volunteers, partnership can be one of the most effective ways to create sustainable impact without working in isolation.

Leadership Lessons from Ed Perez

Ed Perez defines success in a way that challenges conventional thinking: “Success is not what you accomplish for yourself, rather, it is about the impact you have made during your time in this world.”

That perspective shapes the work of Three Grains of Rice Missions and offers a valuable reminder for leaders in every sector. True leadership is not only about goals reached or titles earned. It is also about the lives touched along the way.

Surround Yourself with Passionate People

When asked about strategies used to improve performance, Ed shared that he surrounds himself with energetic and passionate individuals.

This is practical advice for anyone involved in leadership, ministry, nonprofit service, or community work. The people around a mission matter. Energy, passion, and commitment can help teams stay focused when the work is difficult and the needs are great.

Teamwork Is a Way of Life

At Three Grains of Rice Missions, volunteerism and teamwork are essential. As Ed explained, the organization depends on both to do what it does. For 3G, teamwork is not simply a strategy; it is a way of life.

This is especially important for community-based organizations. No single person can meet every need alone. But when people work together with a shared purpose, the collective impact can be significant.

Staying Focused on the Mission

Ed also draws lessons from sports and applies them to life and leadership: “Keep your eyes on the North Star, don’t allow the noise of life to derail you from the mission.”

That message is especially relevant for anyone trying to serve others, lead a team, or build a mission-driven organization. Distractions are constant. Challenges are expected. But a clear sense of purpose can help leaders and volunteers continue moving forward.

Practical Takeaways for Community Leaders and Volunteers

The story of Three Grains of Rice Missions offers practical value for anyone who wants to make a difference in their community.

1. Start with a Clear Mission

A strong mission helps people understand why the work matters. Three Grains of Rice Missions focuses on mobilizing society to take responsibility and accountability for the wellbeing of those in need. That clarity makes it easier for volunteers, partners, and supporters to align around a shared purpose.

2. Build Through Consistent Service

Impact is often created over time through steady, faithful work. More than 85,000 volunteer hours over 10 years shows the importance of consistency in community service.

3. Prioritize Partnerships

Working with 76 partners allows Three Grains of Rice Missions to extend its reach. For other organizations, building relationships with aligned partners can open opportunities to serve more effectively.

4. Measure Success by Impact

Ed Perez’s definition of success is a reminder that meaningful work is not just about personal achievement. It is about the positive difference made in the lives of others.

5. Keep the Mission in Focus

Every organization faces distractions and obstacles. Staying focused on the “North Star” can help teams remain committed to the work that matters most.

The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus

The Horse’s Mouth, hosted by Tom McManus, creates space for conversations with leaders, business owners, and community voices. The Be Teal conversation with Ed Perez of Three Grains of Rice Missions highlights the importance of service-focused leadership and the role local organizations play in strengthening communities.

For those interested in Jacksonville nonprofit ministry, volunteerism, and community impact, this conversation offers a meaningful look at how mission-driven work can mobilize people and create lasting value.

Conclusion

Three Grains of Rice Missions, Inc. is a powerful example of what can happen when a clear mission, committed volunteers, and strong partners come together. Through home upgrades, apartment construction, facility repairs, grocery support, and years of volunteer service, the organization continues to focus on improving the wellbeing of those in need.

Ed Perez’s message is both simple and challenging: success is measured by impact. For individuals, ministries, nonprofits, and businesses alike, that is a call to look beyond personal accomplishment and consider how we can better serve the people around us.

Learn more about Three Grains of Rice Missions and how to get involved at https://www.threegrainsofrice.org. To explore more conversations from The Horse’s Mouth, visit https://horsesmouthtv.com.