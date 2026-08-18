Living My Faith with James Fenimore: David Armijo on Grief, Hope, and Inclusive Ministry

Faith is often shaped most deeply in the places we would never choose for ourselves. For David Armijo, Special Needs Ministry Director at Champion Forest Baptist Church in the Houston, Texas, area, a season of profound grief became a turning point that deepened his trust in Christ and clarified his calling to ministry.

In this Living My Faith with James Fenimore feature, David shares how God has been faithful through loss, how Scripture guides his approach to ministry, and why making God’s Word understandable is central to serving individuals with disabilities and their families.

A Calling Shaped by Grief and Hope

David’s faith journey was significantly shaped by the loss of his 20-year-old daughter, Julia, in 2019. At the time, he was serving in executive leadership roles with large corporations. After Julia’s passing, he took a leave of absence to grieve. Just one month later, his mother, who lived with his family, suffered a stroke, and David had the privilege of caring for her throughout her hospice journey.

Those months changed the trajectory of his life. Though David had been a Christian for many years, that season of sorrow led him to sense God calling him into ministry in a deeper way. He had already been serving in his church’s children’s ministry, and he later accepted a part-time role with the kids team. God also opened the door for him to serve with a national nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., working alongside faith leaders and community leaders across the country.

Two years ago, David sensed a clear call into full-time ministry. At the same time, God placed a burden on his heart to write about grief, hope, and trusting Him after losing a child.

Serving Through Champion Forest Baptist Church

Today, David serves as the Special Needs Ministry Director at Champion Forest Baptist Church, a multi-campus church in the Houston area. Champion Forest’s mission is to love God, love people, and make disciples. The church is committed to sharing the Gospel, teaching God’s Word, serving the local community, and reaching the nations through missions.

Champion Forest offers ministries for every stage of life and seeks to create an inclusive environment where every person, including individuals with disabilities and their families, can grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ and become fully engaged in the life of the church.

An Inclusive Vision for Every Person

For David, special needs ministry is not a side ministry. It is a reflection of the heart of the Gospel. Every person deserves the opportunity to hear, understand, and respond to the message of Jesus.

That conviction shapes the way he leads. He emphasizes adaptive language, visual supports, hands-on experiences, sensory tools, repetition, and meaningful stories. These tools are not about changing Scripture. They are about removing unnecessary barriers so that God’s truth can be understood.

Nehemiah 8: Making God’s Word Understandable

One of the passages that has most shaped David’s philosophy of ministry is Nehemiah 8:1–12. In this passage, Ezra reads the Book of the Law before the people, and the Levites explain it, “making it clear and giving the meaning so that the people understood what was being read” (Nehemiah 8:8).

As the people understood God’s Word, their response was conviction, worship, and ultimately great joy. For David, this passage is a guiding principle: the responsibility of ministry is not simply to teach God’s Word, but to make it understandable.

This is especially important in ministry with individuals with disabilities. When leaders communicate biblical truth in ways each person can understand according to their unique abilities, they reflect the heart of Nehemiah 8. The goal is not merely to present information. The goal is to help every person encounter the living God through His Word.

Living Out Faith Beyond the Walls of the Church

David believes faith is not confined to the walls of the church. It extends into the community where God calls His people to serve. The Church is called to be present, build relationships, and demonstrate the love of Christ in tangible ways.

One of David’s greatest joys is connecting with families, local schools, and adult day centers. These relationships create opportunities for individuals with disabilities to experience belonging, encouragement, and the love of Jesus.

Partnerships That Build Belonging

Through the ministry at Champion Forest Baptist Church, David and his team have partnered with two special needs schools. These partnerships allow the team to serve students, support educators, and build meaningful relationships throughout the year.

The ministry also provides inclusive pickleball opportunities for the special needs community, adult day centers, and families. What may seem like a simple game becomes a place where friendships are formed, confidence grows, barriers disappear, and people experience genuine community.

These gatherings communicate a powerful message: everyone has value, everyone belongs, and everyone is created in the image of God.

Serving Practical Needs with Compassion

David’s team also serves at the Community Ministry Center, meeting practical needs while sharing the compassion of Christ with individuals and families in the community. Whether distributing resources, building relationships, or listening to someone’s story, the desire is to reflect the heart of Jesus in both word and action.

Faith Through Suffering: Jesus Is Enough

When asked what he would say to someone struggling with faith or longing to grow spiritually, David’s answer is simple: Jesus is the answer.

He does not say that because life has been easy. He says it because he has experienced deep sorrow and has found Christ faithful in the midst of it. Grief does not disappear because someone follows Jesus. But faith in Christ means no one has to walk through grief alone.

David has found peace in pain, hope in heartache, and joy in sorrow. That joy does not come from circumstances. It comes from the unchanging presence of Jesus.

John 14:6 has been especially meaningful: Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life.” For David, this truth is foundational. In Christ, people find forgiveness, purpose, hope, and eternal life.

Practical Encouragement for Growing in Faith

David’s story offers practical encouragement for anyone seeking to grow spiritually, serve others more faithfully, or navigate grief with hope.

1. Trust God Even When Life Does Not Make Sense

Faith does not require having every answer. Sometimes trust is formed in places of uncertainty. David’s journey reminds readers that God is present in sorrow and faithful in every season.

2. Make God’s Word Accessible

Whether teaching children, adults, individuals with disabilities, or people new to faith, clarity matters. Helping others understand Scripture is a sacred privilege.

3. Look for Ministry Where God Has Placed You

Ministry happens in churches, schools, homes, community centers, workplaces, and everyday conversations. Wherever God places His people, there are opportunities to love, serve, and point others to Jesus.

4. Build Belonging Through Relationships

Programs can be meaningful, but relationships help people feel seen and valued. David’s work with families, schools, adult day centers, and inclusive activities shows the importance of creating spaces where people truly belong.

A Legacy of Faith

David’s faith was shaped by those who came before him, including his grandmother and great-aunt. Their prayers, faithful example, and unwavering trust in God planted seeds that continue to bear fruit in his life today.

Now, David hopes to leave that same kind of legacy for others. Through ministry, relationships, service, and the book he feels called to write, his desire is to encourage others to trust God even when life is difficult.

Conclusion: Hope That Holds Through Every Season

David Armijo’s story is a powerful reminder that God can redeem pain and use it to shape a life of purpose. His ministry at Champion Forest Baptist Church reflects a deep conviction that every person should have the opportunity to hear, understand, and respond to the message of Jesus.

Through special needs ministry, community partnerships, inclusive activities, and compassionate service, David is living out a faith that is both personal and practical. His message is clear: Jesus is faithful, His Word is an anchor, and His presence brings hope in every season.

To learn more about the Special Needs Ministry at Champion Forest Baptist Church, visit https://www.championforest.org/guide/specialneeds/.