Living My Faith with James Fenimore: Patricia Hodges on Identity, Purpose, and Love in Christ

On Living My Faith with James Fenimore, meaningful conversations center on what it looks like to follow Christ in everyday life. In this featured conversation, James Fenimore welcomes Patricia Hodges, owner of Looking Up 24, for a faith-filled discussion about identity in Christ, God-given purpose, mentoring women, and the power of Scripture to transform a life.

Patricia’s work through Looking Up 24 focuses on mentoring women as they discover who they are in Christ and how they are called to live with purpose. Her message is rooted in personal experience, biblical encouragement, and a heart to help women grow spiritually with confidence and clarity.

Living My Faith with James Fenimore: A Conversation About Purpose

The heart of this episode is simple but deeply important: many people are searching for purpose, but lasting purpose begins with understanding identity in Christ. Patricia Hodges brings that message into her mentoring, speaking, and ministry work through Looking Up 24.

According to Patricia, she regularly works with approximately eight women, meeting weekly to encourage spiritual growth and help them walk more confidently in their faith. She also speaks at online conferences and summits and offers a six-week mentoring program.

About Patricia Hodges and Looking Up 24

Patricia Hodges is the owner of Looking Up 24, a ministry focused on helping women discover their identity in Christ and their God-given purpose. She is also connected with the Under Heaven Podcast, extending her encouragement and faith-based message through meaningful conversations and teaching.

Her work reflects a strong commitment to walking alongside women who want to grow spiritually, understand their calling, and live more fully from a place of faith.

Helping Women Discover Identity in Christ

One of the central themes of Patricia’s ministry is identity. For many women, questions of worth, direction, and purpose can feel overwhelming. Looking Up 24 offers mentoring rooted in the belief that true identity is found in Christ.

This kind of spiritual mentoring can help women slow down, reflect, pray, study Scripture, and begin to recognize the ways God may be shaping their lives. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach, Patricia’s work centers on faith, encouragement, and personal spiritual growth.

A Faith Journey Shaped by Scripture

During her conversation on Living My Faith with James Fenimore, Patricia shares a deeply personal moment that significantly shaped her faith journey. She describes a supernatural experience in which she felt the Lord draw her to her nightstand drawer, where she found a Bible she had never opened.

As she began to read, Patricia says she discovered that she had purpose. That moment became foundational in her life and ministry, and it is also the basis for her book series, Love in a Drawer.

Jeremiah 29:11 and 1 Corinthians 13

Two passages of Scripture hold special meaning for Patricia. She describes Jeremiah 29:11 as her life verse and 1 Corinthians 13 as her ministry.

Jeremiah 29:11 is often treasured by believers as a reminder that God has plans and purpose. For someone seeking direction, it can offer encouragement to trust God’s bigger picture. 1 Corinthians 13, known for its powerful teaching on love, reflects the ministry heart Patricia brings to her work with women.

Together, these passages point to a life shaped by trust, purpose, and Christ-centered love.

Living Out Faith in Everyday Life

Faith is not only something to talk about; it is something to live. Patricia actively lives out her faith through regular mentoring, weekly meetings with women, speaking opportunities, and her upcoming six-week program.

Her example highlights an important truth for anyone seeking to strengthen their walk with God: spiritual growth often happens through consistent rhythms. Weekly encouragement, biblical study, prayer, and community can help faith become more grounded and active in daily life.

Practical Ways to Grow Spiritually

For readers who feel spiritually stuck or uncertain about their next step, Patricia’s advice is direct and practical: join Sparkle Sisters or participate in her six-week study, Transformed by Love.

While every person’s faith journey is personal, growth often begins by taking one intentional step. That step might be joining a community, opening Scripture again, seeking mentoring, or committing to a focused season of study.

What Readers Can Take Away

This conversation with Patricia Hodges offers several practical reminders for anyone who wants to live their faith more fully:

Start with identity: Understanding who you are in Christ can shape how you live, serve, and make decisions.

Understanding who you are in Christ can shape how you live, serve, and make decisions. Let Scripture speak into your life: A single moment in God’s Word can become a turning point.

A single moment in God’s Word can become a turning point. Seek spiritual community: Growth is often strengthened through consistent encouragement and accountability.

Growth is often strengthened through consistent encouragement and accountability. Make room for purpose: Your life has meaning, and faith can help you recognize how God is leading you.

Your life has meaning, and faith can help you recognize how God is leading you. Lead with love: 1 Corinthians 13 reminds believers that love is central to ministry, relationships, and daily faith.

Why This Message Matters

Many people are looking for direction, healing, and a deeper sense of meaning. Patricia’s story is a reminder that faith can bring clarity where there has been confusion and purpose where there has been uncertainty.

Through Looking Up 24, she encourages women to look beyond fear, doubt, or past limitations and begin seeing themselves through the truth of Christ. That message is timely, practical, and deeply needed.

Conclusion: Discovering Purpose Through Faith

Living My Faith with James Fenimore continues to create space for conversations that encourage believers to reflect on how faith shapes real life. Patricia Hodges brings a heartfelt message about discovering identity in Christ, embracing God-given purpose, and living from a foundation of love.

For anyone seeking spiritual growth, her story is an invitation to open the drawer, open the Word, and take the next faithful step toward the purpose God has placed on your life.

To learn more about Patricia Hodges and Looking Up 24, visit https://form.lookingup24.org/trish-hodges.