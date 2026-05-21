Living My Faith with Laurence Wilson of Details at XI Media and Make 2Day Great

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today, our host, James Fenimore, spoke with Laurence Wilson.

Laurence Wilson

Founder, Producer, and Host of Details at XI Media and Make 2Day Great

Website Address: https://www.youtube.com/@detailsatximedia

Short Company Description:

Details at XI Media

A storytelling platform that uses media, interviews, and digital content to amplify voices, challenge stigma, and educate communities, with a strong focus on HIV awareness, advocacy, and lived experience.

Make 2Day Great

A purpose-driven brand offering handcrafted wellness products and motivational messaging that promote healing, self-care, and hope while raising awareness around recovery and HIV stigma.

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

The moment that most shaped my faith journey was my HIV diagnosis. I was overwhelmed with fear and uncertainty. I truly did not know what my future would look like. In that space, I had to decide whether I was going to isolate in shame or trust God with my story. Choosing to trust Him, even when I did not fully understand, shifted everything for me. That moment taught me that my life was not over, it had purpose, and my faith has been growing from that decision ever since.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

I actively live out my faith by meeting people where they are and leading as a servant. I show that through educating the community and going into spaces that are often overlooked, like working with the unhoused community and people who use drugs. For me, that is faith in action, recognizing that these are God’s people too, and they deserve dignity, care, and support just like anyone else.