Living My Faith with Nancy Chrisman of Emergent 1:1 Consulting

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today, our hosts, James Fenimore and Dr. Chuck Coker, spoke with Nancy Chrisman.

Nancy Chrisman

Founder and CEO of Emergent 1:1 Consulting

Website Address: https://www.emergent121.com/

Short Company Description:

Emergent 1:1 Consulting focuses on strategic development and performance optimization. Our firm is dedicated to helping you launch your greatest ideas and build your most impactful teams.

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

After years of working in the corporate world, I felt a growing pull to start my own consulting business. I played with the idea for a long time, but it always seemed destined for “someday.” Then, in 2016, everything shifted. It was the Thursday after Ash Wednesday, and I had just begun my Lenten morning prayers. Advent and Lent are always more intentional for me, so once everyone was out the door for school and work, I settled in. After scripture study and the rosary, I simply sat there talking with God about what I should give up for Lent. Chocolate? Coffee? Sugar? None of it felt right—none of it felt like where He was calling me. So, I quieted the inner chatter and just listened. Again, I asked, “What do YOU want me to give up for Lent?” In a whisper, I heard: “Your job.” I was already on my knees in my living room. My phone was just out of reach, and I didn’t want to stand up—afraid that if I did, I’d start rationalizing what I had just heard. So instead, I shuffled across the floor on my knees, grabbed my phone, and immediately texted my husband: I would like your enthusiastic support to quit my job today. He quickly responded, “Of course. They must have really ticked you off.” I wrote back, “They haven’t. God is calling me to give it up for Lent.” Having said it out loud, I felt the courage to stand up. I thanked God for speaking so clearly to my heart, sat down, wrote my resignation letter—giving them three months to transition—and then I started my business. That business will be 10 years old this year.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

For me, living out my faith comes down to the pillars of time, talent, and treasure. I’m intentional with my time—through prayer, study, attending Mass, and being fully present with my family. Sunday dinners are a tradition in our home, and I value both shared time and one-on-one connection. Through my work, I try to help wherever I can. I genuinely enjoy being a connector and often serve as a bridge between people, ideas, and opportunities. I stay engaged with my broader community through volunteering. I offer my talents through pro bono coaching, serving on the board of BBBSNEFL and as a Big Sister, and supporting other charitable efforts. I share my treasure by supporting my church and causes I believe in. This is how vocation shows up for me day to day—leading from alignment, where my faith shapes not just what I do, but how I show up for others.