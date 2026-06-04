Living My Faith with Rebecca Porreco of Magnificent Cards by Rebecca

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today, our host, James Fenimore, spoke with Rebecca Porreco.

Rebecca Porreco

Owner of Magnificent Cards by Rebecca

Website Address: https://www.facebook.com/people/Magnificent-Cards-by-Rebecca/

Short Company Description:

I create personalized greeting cards from the heart that reaches the soul!

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

I pray every day, read the word, and most importantly I worship God. This keeps me focused because so many times people will try and get you distracted from the main focus of the why we believe what we believe. So, you must be able to give them an answer of who you believe in.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

I ask the Lord for opportunities each day to be a strong witness for Christ, no matter where I am because the Spirit will quicken you to say something or they will approach you because even though they may not know God yet, what you say to them, will gain them to Christ, either to plant the seed, to water the seed, but God will always bring the increase.

What encouragement or scripture has been especially meaningful to you in this season, and why?

John 6:63, It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.

What advice would you give to someone who’s struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually?

Pray daily, which is why I wrote the book, How I Pray, because this is how the Lord taught me how to pray, according to James 5:16.